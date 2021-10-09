Cruise party drugs case: NCB raids builder Imtiaz Khatri's Mumbai residence and office

New Delhi: In a fresh development to the cruise party drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted raids at the residence and office of Mumbai-based builder Imtiaz Khatri.

After interrogating one Achit Kumar, Imtiaz Khatri's name surfaced. The raids began last night and continued till morning (October 9, 2021) at his Bandra property in Mumbai.

It has been learnt that during the raids, no drugs were found at Khatri's residence and office properties. However, after getting a tip-off from indirect links, the raid was conducted.

Summons have been sent to Khatri asking him to visit the NCB office soon, reportedly.

Coincidentally, Khatri's name had popped up once last year during Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. However, no investigation was pursued back then.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a Magistrate court on Friday, October 8, 2021. The star kid has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the drugs seizure case.

Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the Arthur Road jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison, a police official told PTI.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 persons so far after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovering narcotic drugs.