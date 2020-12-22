Mumbai nightclub raid: Cricketer Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan among 34 others booked for flouting COVID norms

New Delhi: In a late-night raid conducted by Mumbai Police, Dragonfly club came under the scanner for flouting the COVID-19 norms. The popular club is regularly visited by many celebrities and party-goers.

According to sources, on Monday night at 2.30 am, Mumbai Police raided Dragonfly club where many Bollywood celebrities like Sussanne Khan, cricketer Suresh Raina were present at that moment.

The police have registered the case under section 188 of IPC and action has been taken against 34 peoples who were present at that time inside the club. The raid was conducted and a case registered as the nightclub was open beyond the permissible time limit amid pandemic, and not following COVID-19 norms such as social distancing reportedly.

It has been learnt from police sources that this nightclub is co-owned by rapper Badshah, who was also present there but managed to escape from the back door.