NEW DELHI: South actor Naga Chaitanya recently opened on his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The 'Thank You' actor, who parted ways with Samantha last year, opened up on how his personal life had been continuously making headlines than his work. He said that he understand that being a celebrity, there is a lot of curosity among people in his personal life and that is the baggage that this job carries.

Chaitanya, who will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared if he will ever work with Samantha again in future. He said, "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see." It is to be noted that Samantha and Chaitanya did five films together - 'Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya', 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Manam', 'Thrayam' and 'Autonagar Surya'.

Samantha has been quite vocal about her separation with Naga Chaitanya, whereas the latter has so far been reluctant to speak on the issue. Lately, he has been speaking on the divorce in bits and piece as he promotes his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. "Unfortunately, it’s a part of this job where your personal space also becomes a narrative. It's my responsibility to be affected by it or not. It does become frustrating that my personal life makes for a bigger headline than my professional achievements. But I guess, I just need to keep working harder on my profession. The personal life bits will come and go," Naga Chaitanya told India Today.

SAMANTHA -NAGA CHAITANYA SEPARATION



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya declared their separation in October last year, after four years of their marriage. Samantha recently made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' where she spoke about parting ways with Naga and all the rumours that surfaced on the internet.

Speaking of their professional work, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You opened in cinemas on July 22. He will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film is set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.