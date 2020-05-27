'Namaste Darshako', Sara Ali Khan presents Bharat 'state of mind' lockdown edition - Watch

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. In a short span of time, the stunner has managed to amass a huge fan following - thanks to her craft and charisma on-screen. The chirpy Sara is once again back with her 'Namaste Darshako' diaries on social media.

Sara took to Instagram and posted a video of her Bharat darshan. From Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh - Sara shared a collage of her journey pan India. Her caption reads: Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition. Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind Watch as IGTV video

An avid social media user, her posts are refreshing and likewise, garner the attention of fans and colleagues.

On the work front, Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. She has David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' in her kitty with Varun Dhawan which will release this year.

Also, Sara Ali Khan is keeping fans entertained with her 'knock knock' home videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan amid quarantine break. Their funny videos and goofy pictures often break the internet.