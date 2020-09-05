हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Teachers' Day 2020

Nature has been my biggest teacher and given me life lessons, says Bhumi Pednekar on Teachers' Day

The actress started her initiative Climate Warrior to mobilize citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Nature has been my biggest teacher and given me life lessons, says Bhumi Pednekar on Teachers&#039; Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day (September 5), Bhumi Pednekar talked about her love for nature. She has been batting for climate injustice through her pan India initiative - Climate Warrior. On Teachers' Day she paid tribute to all her teachers along with mother nature. 

"On teachers day every year I to pay tribute to each and every teacher of mine who have contributed immensely in my life. But this year along with those brilliant and selfless minds I have to mention that nature has been my biggest teacher to and given me great life lessons", Bhumi said.

She added, "I’ve learnt to be humble, nurturing, compassionate through the basic of nature. Her maternal love for all the millions of species she provides for has taught me selflessness. I have learnt to value nature and understood, we humans are very small in front of her wrath."

The actress started her initiative Climate Warrior to mobilize citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

 

Tags:
Teachers' Day 2020Teachers' dayBhumi Pednekar
Next
Story

Deepshikha Deshmukh pens heartfelt note to father Vashu Bhagnani on Teachers' Day - See post!
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M45S

Rhea Drug Case: Satish Maneshinde will also fight Showik's case