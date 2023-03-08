Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Calls Him An 'Irresponsible Father', Says His Male Manager Hugged Their Daughter Inappropriately

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya on Wednesday said the actor was "an irresponsible father" and alleged that he had sent away their minor daughter alone with his "male manager" who hugged her "multiple times in an inappropriate manner". In an eight-page letter shared on her unverified Instagram account, Aaliya claimed Siddiqui had sent their 12-year-old daughter to another country with his male manager without her "knowledge and consent".

"The fact is that as an irresponsible father, you sent my minor daughter to another country with your male manager and made them stay in (one hotel unit) without my knowledge and consent. "Your male manager, during this period, hugged my minor daughter multiple times in an inappropriate manner and all of this was done despite her expressed objections. You cannot deny that those acts were done by your manager when neither me nor you were around," she wrote in the letter.

Aaliya, who also shares a seven-year-old son with Siddiqui, further accused the actor of threatening her after she expressed her displeasure over the undated incident. "You still claimed to trust him blindly and when, as a biological mother, I objected to what happened, you threw your weight around and threatened to take over us today,” she added.

Aaliya's counter allegations come days after Siddiqui posted an open letter in response to her previous claims and described them as "manipulated" and "one-sided". His wife had earlier accused the actor of abandoning their children.

Siddiqui had alleged that his wife was the one who had abandoned their children in Dubai four months ago and had now called them back on the pretext of "demanding money". He further claimed that his children had already missed out on their schooling for 45 days. Aaliya, in her new post, asked the actor to "prove your case with evidence in court" and also went on to call him a "dangerous" father.

Later, she posted a 4.30 minute-long audio clip on Instagram, which she claimed to be a conversation between her and Siddiqui. "This is Nawaz reality (sic)", she captioned the purported audio, in which the couple appears to be allegedly arguing over the actor sending their daughter with his aide. As per the sound clip, Siddiqui asked her to file a complaint with police and court.