New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta is known for speaking her heart out fearlessly. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Vivian Richards, with whom she shares daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena shared that she doesn’t hate him and also doesn’t harbour any hard feelings for any of her exes.

“I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?” she said.

“Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone so much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)” she further added referring to West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Neena Gupta went into a highly publicised relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. In 1989, she gave birth to their daughter Masaba. However, when Vivian refused to leave his wife for Neena, she decided to raise her as a single mother. Later, she got married to Delhi-based businessman Vivek Mehra in 2008.

When asked about her relationship with her father, Masaba Gupta called it ‘Great!’. She added that she shares a great relationship with both her parents despite them not staying together.

Masaba further added, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father and it is great. She (Neena) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life”.

On the work front, the mother-daughter duo recently appeared in the second season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ on Netflix. Directed by Sonam Nair, the duo portray exaggerated versions of themselves in the webseries.