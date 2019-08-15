'Nesting, resting, meditating': Pregnant Amy Jackson breaks the internet with pic of herself doing yoga

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson, who is expecting with her first child, never leaves to amaze us with fabulous pictures of herself from her pregnancy diary. Have you seen her doing yoga yet? Amy treated her Instafam to a picture of herself practicing yoga in a grey outfit. The pregnancy glow on her face is clearly visible and she looks so, so pretty.

"Nesting, resting, meditating. Keeping my mind, body and soul active," she wrote in the caption. The picture has got over 3 lakh likes and comments such as "you look amazing" and "just so beautiful" have been posted.

Take a look:

Amy is almost 34 weeks pregnant. She is expecting her child with fiance George Panayiotou. The couple had announced about Amy's pregnancy in March with a loved-up post that read, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

Her Instagram account has lovely pictures of Amy and her cute baby bump. The 27-year-old actress is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest and these pictures are proof. Have a look:

Amy debuted in the entertainment industry with 2010 Tamil period-drama 'Madrasapattinam'. 'Ekk Deewana Tha' and 'Singh Is Bliing' are some of the Hindi films on her resume. She was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'.