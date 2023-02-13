Netizens Crown King's 'Maan Meri Jaan' as the Love Anthem of the Year

New Delhi: Enjoying the success of being the nation's top song at the moment, Hip-Hop icon KING's Maan Meri Jaan is undoubtedly surrounded by a devoted fanbase in all parts of the country. As we are nearing Valentine's Day there is an outpouring of love everywhere he goes, the netizens have crowned the song as the Love Anthem of the year and we cannot stop listening to it!

This is the magic that man creates! KING is renowned for making lyrics that relate to the youth of today, extremely catchy and upbeat songs with lyrics that speak to today's youngsters and draw attention. His songs connect and attract fans towards them because of their unadulterated, unforced, pure love for music. One has to attend his live performance to experience the magic Maan Meri Jaan supremacy has created.

The fans of Maan Meri Jaan are in awe of this masterpiece and they continue to shower their love on the song which is growing each day.

Shattering all records, the love anthem of the year Maan Meri Jaan has crossed 1 billion views on Youtube. The song already bagged the number one position on the Billboard charts along with the No.1 spot on Spotify’s multiple playlists. The song has till date crossed over 200 million plus views online is all over the internet and fans from all age groups humming it in the real life.

KING made his Bollywood debut with "Sahi Galat" in Ajay Devgan's Drishyam 2 while simultaneously enjoying the success of his most recent album Champagne Talk and one of this season's best-selling India Tours. The 2023 breakthrough will now perform at Wireless 2023 as he will be representing the Indian Subcontinent alongside his other Indian flagbearer Divine and Raja Kumari and other international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.