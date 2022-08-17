Netizens troll Kanye West for selling Yeezy Gap collection in trash bags

Washington: American rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West has been slammed online for selling his latest clothing collection out of trash bags. According to Page Six, a New-York based Twitter user shared a photo showing dishevelled merchandise stuffed into large black garbage bags on the floor of a Gap store.

It was captioned, "This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had [his clothes] on hangers" because "this is how he wanted it," stated eyewitnesses, as per Page Six.

They added, "They won`t help you find [your] size. You just have to just dig through everything.”

The image sparked a major backlash, with several critics slamming West`s "fetish" of using homeless people as "fashion muses”. It's everything that is wrong with billionaires, they no longer see the plight of people, they don't see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be `edgy` and profit from it...it's disgusting," the dissenter argued, reported Page Six.

One person wrote, "This gotta be a social experiment," while another joked, "Finally, something to satisfy my instinct to burrow."

Others took issue with the collection itself, which features an array of bulky, dark gray sweatpants, sweatshirts and accessories that range in price from USD 40 (keychain) to USD 340 (T-cut parka).

"This oversized s-t needs to stop. Buddy looks like he's about to sit down for a haircut in that T," one social media user quipped, while another pointed out the irony of "fishing a USD 240 hoodie out of a garbage bag." As per Page Six, West, who is a father of four had said last week that his "biggest inspiration for all design" was "the homeless”.