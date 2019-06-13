'New beginnings' for Anurag Kashyap

close

Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday announced that he is starting a new company and working on a new film.

"New company, new film, new beginnings," Kashyap tweeted on Thursday, without elaborating any further.

Kashyap was one of the partners of the creative quartet Phantom Films along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The production company was dissolved last year after seven years of partnership.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced films like "Queen", "Masaan", "Lootera" and "Udta Punjab".

Kashyap recently became a mentor video-on-demand platform myNK to help curate and oversee content. It brings international arthouse films to Indian audiences.

Tags:
Anurag KashyapPhantom Films
