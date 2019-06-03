New dad Prince Harry 'seems to be really happy', says polo player Nacho Figueras

Washington DC: New dad Prince Harry is loving being a father. Professional polo player and the royal`s friend, Nacho Figueras, shared that he is so happy after welcoming his first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"He seems to be really, really happy so I`m very happy and excited for him," People quoted Figueras as saying.

This comes after Figueras along with his wife; Delfina Blaquier paid a visit to the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I`ve been saying this for a long time, he`s a person that loves children. I`ve seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I`m not surprised he`s an amazing father," Figueras added.

He also shared that there are high chances of Archie becoming a polo player. "His grandfather played, his great grandfather played and his father played and so I would love for him to do it," he said.

The royal couple welcomed a baby boy on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary. The baby`s name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor- was revealed on the official Instagram account of the UK royals.