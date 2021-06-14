‘Newcomers can never rule Bollywood’ says Mahika Sharma on Sunshant Singh Rajut’s death anniversary

New Delhi: On the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans, family and friends still cannot come to terms with his untimely demise.

Actress Mahika Sharma, who was a friend of the late actor, speaking to Zee News said that her friend lost his life to Bollywood. According to her, his death still remains a mystery and gives us a lesson that the common man cannot rule Bollywood.

"It's a sad story not ending on a happy note. The world has turned out to be insane and weird. It's been one year since my friend's death and still, we are not served justice. We are still waiting for his mysterious death case to be solved and facts to be revealed. The complete story of his unusual death gives us a lesson not to dream big in Bollywood. It has turned out to be a fact that newcomers can never rule Bollywood. They can just be limited to the TV industry," says Mahika.

Mahika, who is known for featuring in Bollywood movies like 'Chalo Dilli' and 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho', still hasn't come to terms with the fact that the 'Chhichhore' star is no more.

"It gives me a shock when I get reminded that SSR is no more. His smiling face comes in front of my eyes and makes me feel so emotional. He never did wrong to anyone. He was such an innocent person. It is sad that we failed to serve him justice. But nothing in my hand, I can just stand by his family and among his loved ones and wait for justice."

Even after a year, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is still unsolved. The demand for justice for the late actor has been trending on social media ahead of his first death anniversary today.

Rajput was found dead in his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020.