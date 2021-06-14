Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of Padmaavat, Half Girlfriend and other big films!

New Delhi: It has been a year since the shocking news of the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput broke out. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is subjudice.

Sushant made his debut in television in 2009 as ‘Manav’ from Pavitra Rishta and ruled the audience's hearts. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ which was immensely loved both by the critics and viewers.

However, in the past few years, the actor has also lost quite a few big movie offers. Some of them are:

Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastai and Ram-Leela

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali told police that he had offered Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat to Sushant, during one of the investigations on the death of the actor, for which he was summoned. According to Hindustan Times (HT), the director said the dates could could not work out between the two as the reason for the collaboration not happening.

Fitoor

Sushant was supposed to once again collaborate with his debut film ‘Kai Po Che’ director Abhishek Kapoor, for the official remake of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectation ‘Fitoor’. However, he was later replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur. “No. I don’t have any regrets. This is something I will follow for the rest of my life, the rest of my days that I am working in this industry. If I like the script and give you my word, I won’t ditch you just because I find some other film more exciting and bigger than the film I said yes to,” said Sushant to the HT in an interview.

Half Girlfriend

Sushant was supposed to star in the romantic film ‘Half Girlfriend’ which is based on the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The writer had back then even welcomed Sushant on-board with a tweet. The movie however starred actor Arjun Kapoor opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Talking about it to BollywoodLife, Sushant had revealed, “See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film. So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn’t happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn’t happen and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let’s not get into all that.”

Romeo Akbar Walter

Sushant was supposed to star in this action film but due to scheduling conflicts, the actor dropped out of the film. Producers Bunty Walia and director Robbie Grewal were ‘shocked’ and scrambling to find a replacement, according to HT.

Actor John Abraham was later roped in.

“Unfortunately, I will not be part of Romeo Akbar Walter due to changes in my prior commitments. I wanted to be part of the project because I love the story, and believe it must be told, but, that will not happen,” Sushant had said.