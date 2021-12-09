Newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop first official wedding photos, look totally in love

NEW DELHI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married now! Katrina looked gorgeous in red lehenga, while Vicky was dapper in a cream sherwani. As their fans eagerly awaited to catch pictures from their wedding, the newlyweds today took time out of their schedule and dropped first officials photos of their matrimony on social media.

Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective Instagram handles to drop pictures from their wedding ceremony. It is to be noted that Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close family friends and relatives.

Undoubtedly, the couple looked like a dream in these photos. While Katrina looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gorgeous red lehenga, the groom Vicky Kaushal wore a gold sherwani.

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Sharing his official wedding picture, Vicky wrote on social media, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The first photo shows them exchanging garlands. Katrina is seen wearing bridal golden kalire as she puts the 'varmaala' around Vicky's neck. In the next photo, the newlyweds are seen smiling as they are seated next to each other holding hands.

The last photo shows them lost in each other's world. Katrina can be seen smilingly looking at her Mr Right.

It is reported that ace fashion designer Sabyasachi designed Katrina's beautiful lehenga. Earlier, some exclusive pictures and videos had emerged from the Six Senses Fort Barwara, where the bridegroom - Katrina and Vicky were seen coming out on the balcony of the hotel after they completed their wedding rituals.

It is to be noted that this is the first time Katrina has made things official with Vicky. The actors, who are said to have been dating each other for almost two years, had made their best efforts to keep things under wraps and away from media glare.