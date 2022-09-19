NewsLifestylePeople
NICK JONAS BIRTHDAY

Nick Jonas shares glimpses from incredible birthday weekend, calls wifey Priyanka ‘a treasure’ - Watch

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 07:53 AM IST|Source: ANI

Washington: Singer Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express their love for each other. On Sunday, Nick shared a video on his social media and called Priyanka "a treasure" for making him feel so loved.  

Taking to Instagram, Nick dropped a reel video in which he captioned, "Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favourite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much. #letsgetit." 

The reel video included pictures from Nick`s 30th birthday celebration in which he could be seen enjoying a game of golf with his friends and family members and he also added some pictures from his birthday party.  

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from the celebration as she wished hubby a very happy birthday. “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy,” she captioned the post.  

On September 16, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas jetted off to an unknown location to celebrate Nick`s 30th birthday. The singer turned a year older on Friday. The couple did not give any clues or hints about where they were going so fans on social media are quite curious to get more details about the couple`s special vacation.  

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.  

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors around the end of this year and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.  

