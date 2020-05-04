No, Aamir Khan is not the ‘Robin Hood’ distributing money in wheat bags, he clarifies

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday clarified that he is not the “Robin Hood” who is distributing money in wheat bags. All of last week, unconfirmed reports stated Aamir is helping people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown by sending money to them in wheat bags filled with ration. The rumor started after a TikTok user claimed that Aamir sent wheat packets to a slum area in Delhi and in the bags, he hid Rs 15,000.

However, with the recent tweet, Aamir has dismissed the reports and said, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. It’s either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe.”

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

Last month itself, Aamir made donations to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help fight coronavirus. He also extended monetary support to the daily wage earners of his forthcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Meanwhile, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao collaborated with other top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and many more eminent personalities for a home fundraiser concert, titled I For India.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in the aforementioned ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’. Kareena co-stars with Aamir in the Advait Chandan-directed film.