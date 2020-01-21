No, Alia Bhatt was not injured on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set; it's an old injury, she clarifies

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to social media to clarify that she was not injured on the sets of her forthcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', as claimed by several media reports. The reports of Alia getting injured on the set spread like wildfire on the internet over the weekend after she posted a picture of herself lying on the bed with her cat Edward and captioned the photo as, "Selfie time with mommy cause she's hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am."

(Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

However, in her lengthy post, Alia stated that she was not injured while filming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' but it's an old injury that has reoccured and hence, she decided to take a day off and spend time at home. She also urged the media houses to clarify first before stating something about her.

"To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true..This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident of nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me..," the 26-year-old actress wrote.

"Having said that, thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I'm back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages as I have got well very, very soon," she added.

(Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is Alia's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars her Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases on September 11.