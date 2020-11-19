हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's new 'pack up' anthem from Guru Randhawa's 'Naach Meri Rani' song shoot is out - Watch

The dancing diva, Nora Fatehi collaborated with the Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa in 'Naach Meri Rani' and it has already become a blockbuster track. 

New Delhi: The stunner Nora Fatehi always manages to make news with her moves and songs. A social media sensation, she took to Instagram and dropped a link of her new 'pack up' anthem from behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of her peppy track 'Naach Meri Rani' by Guru Randhawa. 

Nora wrote in the caption: Long shoot hours got me busting a new anthem .. Pack up! New #Naachmerirani vlog up now link in bio 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora has a huge fan following of 19.8 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

 

