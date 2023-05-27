Noted Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Video Update After Marrying Rupali Barua, First Wife Drops Cryptic Post

New Delhi: Renowned actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot recently with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony. The 60-year-old star took to his social media handle and shared a video in Hindi and English languages briefing all about the big update about his personal life. He opened up about his first marriage with Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi, his son Arth and then finally addressed his second marriage with Rupali Barua.

ASHISH VIDYARTHI ON SECOND MARRIAGE

The National-award winning actor in his video also talked about his divorce and decision to eventually tie the knot again. In a dignified way, Ashish Vidyarthi opened up on his life decisions at 60. He said in the video, "All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was a great one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, for the last two years, after this beautiful phase, Piloo and I felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best to sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?"

"We both sat down together and talked about it and said that we will do it harmoniously. If we can't walk together harmoniously, let's walk separately but remain frank. And, that's what we did, with grace and a degree of ease, we parted ways. But, I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe."

ASHISH VIDYARTHI'S FIRST WIFE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Meanwhile, his first wife, Rajoshi AKA Piloo Vidyarthi dropped cryptic posts on her Instagram page soon after Ashish got married to Assam-based Rupali Barua. Her posts read: she shared a post with the quote, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that."

In another post, Piloo shared, "You've been strong long enough., it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it."

Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career. He was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish and Rupali hosted a formal reception after an intimate wedding.

He was last seen in crime web-series Rana Naidu featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla. Ashish was also a part of Netflix Original Trial By Fire series written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha.