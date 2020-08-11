Noted poet Rahat Indori dies of cardiac arrest after testing positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of cardiac arrest after testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Indore. Rahat Indori was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital after he was found COVID-19 positive. He was 70.

A tweet from the poet's verified Twitter profile read that he died of cardiac arrest at 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

राहत साहब का Cardiac Arrest की वजह से आज शाम 05:00 बजे इंतेक़ाल हो गया है..... उनकी मग़फ़िरत के लिए दुआ कीजिये.... — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Earlier today, Rahat Indori had shared that he got tested for coronavirus after facing some initial symptoms. The celebrated poet had also assured his fans that he will keep them updated about his health condition through social media.

"My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook," Rahat Indori tweeted.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Rahat Indori was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. He has written the songs for the movies 'Munna Bhai MBBS', 'Murder', among others.