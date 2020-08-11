हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahat Indori

Noted poet Rahat Indori dies of cardiac arrest after testing positive for coronavirus

 Rahat Indori was admitted to a hospital in Indore after he was found COVID-19 positive. He was 70.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@rahatindori

New Delhi: Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of cardiac arrest after testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Indore. Rahat Indori was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital after he was found COVID-19 positive. He was 70.

A tweet from the poet's verified Twitter profile read that he died of cardiac arrest at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. 

Earlier today, Rahat Indori had shared that he got tested for coronavirus after facing some initial symptoms. The celebrated poet had also assured his fans that he will keep them updated about his health condition through social media.

"My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook," Rahat Indori tweeted.

Rahat Indori was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. He has written the songs for the movies 'Munna Bhai MBBS', 'Murder', among others.

