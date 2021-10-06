हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets injured on sets of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

The film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets injured on sets of &#039;Janhit Mein Jaari&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy working on her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' met with a leg injury during the shooting of a dance sequence.

A source from the production unit revealed, "We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive set up that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days."

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

The film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

 

