Sunny Leone

Oh, Happy Day! Sunny Leone spotted with kids in Juhu—Pics

Sunny Leone was spotted with her twins Noah and Asher in Juhu.

Oh, Happy Day! Sunny Leone spotted with kids in Juhu—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is often spotted in Mumbai, taking her kids for a stroll. While a day ago we saw Sunny along with her daughter Nisha, today, she was spotted with her twins Noah and Asher in Juhu. The adorable mommy kept her look casual as she wore blue jeans, black tee along with an orange pullover. Her black sneakers and spectacles completed the outfit.

The actress was all smiles in the pics and she spent quality time with her kids.

Take a look at the adorable pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July 2017. Since then, the little one is often clicked with her parents and never misses a chance to wave at the paparazzi.

Sunny and Daniel welcomed their twin sons—Noah and Asher via surrogacy in March 2018.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' that stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

The song 'Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda' from the film was unveiled recently and Sunny left us awestruck with her killer dance moves.

