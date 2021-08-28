हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Old video of Amitabh Bachchan 'dabbing' on Kaun Banega Crorepati goes viral! - Watch

In the viral video, Amitabh Bachchan performs the Gen Z action of dabbing after he observes a contestant and his friend doing so.

Old video of Amitabh Bachchan &#039;dabbing&#039; on Kaun Banega Crorepati goes viral! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's old video from Kaun Banega Crorepati has gone viral online once again with the show's 13th season's beginning. In the video, 70s star Amitabh is seen trying out Gen - Z gestures, particularly the famous 'dab' action.

This left many netizens in splits but many were impressed with his effort as well.

The video is from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 which aired in 2019. To give context to the video, it shows a contestant Abhishek Jha winning the fastest finger round. This prompts a response from his friend in the audience and he begins to dab multiple times to celebrate his friend's win. After observing the duo dabbing at each other, Big B tries the action himself and dabs on the show.

Check out the video below:

 

Big B is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

KBC is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. 

The show airs from Monday-Friday at 9 pm. 

