Sushant Singh Rajput

Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka shows her questioning house help over alleged money transfer

On April 3, Pankaj was asked to leave and on April 4, Samuel Miranda was made the home manager. 

Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Priyanka shows her questioning house help over alleged money transfer
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: A video dated April 3, 2020, has surfaced where late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka along with another person is seen questioning the house help named Shabbir. The helper was quizzed by actor's kin over the transfer of money to an account of another domestic help named Pankaj, whom Priyanka fired from his job. 

On April 3, Pankaj was asked to leave and on April 4, Samuel Miranda was made the home manager. 

In the video, Sushant's sister is seen bashing Shabbir over the alleged money transfer into the account of Pankaj, asking former on whose behest was the amount transferred. 

As per reports, money was transferred into the account of house help Pankaj by Shabbir after Sushant asked him to. Apparently, Priyanka was not happy with the whole development. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans, family and celebs are batting for CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. 

 

Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput deathSushant Singh Rajput helpersamuel mirandaPriyanka
Sonu Sood recalls his initial days of struggle in Mumbai
