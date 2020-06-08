हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dimple Kapadia

On Dimple Kapadia’s 63rd birthday, let's take a look at pics of the coolest mom in town!

Over the years, Dimple Kapadia has proved she’s the coolest mom, mom-in-law and grandmom in town. Pictures posted by Twinkle on her Instagram timeline are also proof of it.

On Dimple Kapadia’s 63rd birthday, let&#039;s take a look at pics of the coolest mom in town!
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Dimple Kapadia was all of 16 when she became an overnight star with the 1973 film ‘Bobby’. Soon after the success of the film, she quit the industry to marry superstar Rajesh Khanna. She raised her two daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna and made a comeback to films after a decade. In the meantime, she separated from Rajesh Khanna and came back to her parents’ home with Twinkle and Rinke.   

On the professional front, her return to showbiz proved successful for her with films such as ‘Saagar’, ’Aitbaar’, ‘Arjun’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Batwara’, ‘Kaash’, ‘Rudaali’ and ‘Lekin’. She continues to star in movies and has recently been part of films such as ‘Dabangg’, ‘Patiala House’, Finding Fanny’, ‘Cocktail’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’. She has two big films - Christopher Nolan's spy thriller ‘Tenet’ and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ – in her kitty.

At 63, Dimple Kapadia still rules the industry with her acting skills. Now, that was about her professional life. As she turns a year older today, let’s have a look at her family life.

Over the years, Dimple Kapadia has proved she's the coolest mom, mom-in-law and grandmom in town. Pictures posted by Twinkle on her Instagram timeline are also proof of it.

Let’s take a look at them:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why do I look like I want to punch the photographer in every childhood picture? #TheOriginalBossBaby

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday @karankapadiaofficial love you loads  A big year ahead bro!

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

And, this is the time when Twinkle relished 'Maa ke haath ka khana' for the first time in 46 years.

Twinkle Khanna is married to superstar Akshay Kumar while Rinke is settled in the US with her businessman husband Sameer Saran.

Happy birthday, Dimple Kapadia!

