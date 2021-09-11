On hearing Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif engagement rumour, THIS is how Uri actor's parents reacted!

New Delhi: Sometime back, speculation was rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rokafied and have gotten engaged. This not only spread like wildfire on social media but also surprised many. However, soon it turned out to be a figment of rumour-mongers imagination as Kat's team was quick to deny it.

Now, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal in his recent interaction with Spotboye.com revealed what their parents said after learning about the supposed engagement rumour. “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de'. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo’.”

“We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that,” he said.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither has confirmed the status in public. The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history. On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan in Turkey.