On Saroj Khan's first death anniversary, relive the past with her mind-blowing songs with Madhuri Dixit - Watch

New Delhi: Last year, on July 3, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode. The veteran Bollywood dancer had succumbed to a cardiac arrest and was suffering from ill-health weeks prior to that as well. Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called.

Her favourite and one of the most graceful dancers in Bollywood, superstar Madhuri Dixit has had a long association with Masterji (as she was fondly called). Naturally, on her demise, Madhuri was shattered and had penned an emotional note on social media. To honour their strong bond and relationship, on Saroj Khan's first death anniversary, we travel back in time with the duo's hit Bollywood songs.

Take a look at some of their top songs together:

Humko Aajkal Hain Intezaar

Dhak-Dhak Karne Laga

Channe Ke Khet Mein

Dola Re Dola

Maar Daala

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

Tabaah Ho Gaye

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, 'Tamma Tamma Loge' in Thanedaar and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.

The veteran choreographer's on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.