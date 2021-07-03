हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saroj Khan

On Saroj Khan's first death anniversary, relive the past with her mind-blowing songs with Madhuri Dixit - Watch

The late choreographer Saroj Khan had a strong bond with superstar Madhuri Dixit. On her first death anniversary, let's travel back in time and revisit the duo's most iconic songs. 

On Saroj Khan&#039;s first death anniversary, relive the past with her mind-blowing songs with Madhuri Dixit - Watch
File photo

New Delhi: Last year, on July 3, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode. The veteran Bollywood dancer had succumbed to a cardiac arrest and was suffering from ill-health weeks prior to that as well. Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called. 

Her favourite and one of the most graceful dancers in Bollywood, superstar Madhuri Dixit has had a long association with Masterji (as she was fondly called). Naturally, on her demise, Madhuri was shattered and had penned an emotional note on social media. To honour their strong bond and relationship, on Saroj Khan's first death anniversary, we travel back in time with the duo's hit Bollywood songs.

Take a look at some of their top songs together:

Humko Aajkal Hain Intezaar

 

Dhak-Dhak Karne Laga

Channe Ke Khet Mein

Dola Re Dola

 

Maar Daala

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

 

Tabaah Ho Gaye

 

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, 'Tamma Tamma Loge' in Thanedaar and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood. 

The veteran choreographer's on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saroj KhanSaroj Khan death anniversarySaroj Khan first death anniversaryMadhuri DixitMadhuri Dixit songsSaroj Khan songs
Next
Story

'It can’t be perfect': Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as CM in evening