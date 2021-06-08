Sidharth Shukla recreates 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' scene with Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3 – Watch

New Delhi: Television's heartthrob Sidharth Shukla, who is basking high on the success of his latest released web series ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’, is now all set to make a comeback on the small screen as a guest on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane 3.’

Sid will be coming to promote his recently released web series and while promoting it, he will be seen having some of the best times of his life as the actor will be seen dancing on ‘Ram Lakhan’ song “Tera Naam Liya” alongside Madhuri Dixit. Apart from Madhuri, ‘Ram Lakhan’ also had Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles and was released in 1989.

Not only that, but the duo will also be recreating a scene from Madhuri’s one of the blockbusters of all times, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’ The duo will be seen playing the characters of Rahul and Pooja from the film, which originally had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles and was released in 1997.

The videos are shared by the Colors channel on their official Instagram account and captioned it as, “Ab @realsidharthshukla bane Rahul aur @madhuridixitnene ek baar phir bani Pooja, humara Dil toh pagal hona hi tha!

Watch this exciting flashback on #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par.

#DanceMachayenge #DD3 Anytime on @voot

‘Dance Deewane 3’ is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, and also has Raghav Juyal as the host of the show.