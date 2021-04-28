हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
On South stunner Samantha Akkineni's birthday, a look at her iconic roles!

On the occasion of Samantha Akkineni's 34th birthday, let's revisit some of her iconic roles

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Akkineni is a famous name down South and has several blocksbuster to her credit. She is known for her hard-hitting performances and is equally popular on social media for her fashion choices. On the occasion of her 34th birthday, let's cherish some of her prominent roles from Tamil and Telugu film industry:

 

Ye Maaya Chesave

Samantha kick-started her career with a Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010, directed by Gautham Menon, in which she played the role of Jessie which shot her to fame. 

Eega 

This film proved to be a stepping stone in Samantha's life. The movie released in 2012, and was directed and written by SS Rajamouli. This Telugu outing was one of the highest grossing films of Rajamouli till date. 

A Aa

This is a comedy drama and showed Samantha's fun side to the audience. Her perfect comic timing made people crave for more. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, this comedy drama released in 2016. 

Mersal

'Mersal' also became very popular amongst moviegoers. The film released in 2017 and was directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie made huge collection at the Box Office and also basked in multiple awards. Samantha received lot of appreciation for her role. The actioner starred Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

Mahanati

Mahanati turned out to be a blockbuster venture and also bagged several awards. The movie has been directed by Ashwin Nag and released in 2018. This was Samantha's one of the most iconic roles and was appreciated from one and all.

 

We wish the beautiful and gorgeous actress a very Happy Birthday!

