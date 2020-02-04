On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre's incredible 'note to self' will inspire you a million times - Watch

New Delhi: February 4 is celebrated every year as the World Cancer Day. The day is marked to create awareness about the deadly disease across the globe. It is also a way to make sure that everyone knows about the prevention, treatment and early detection of the disease.

To raise awareness about the dreaded 'c' word, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre took to her social media handle and shared a hard-hitting video of her incredible journey and transformation after she battled cancer herself.

Her 'note to self' in the caption is worth all your time. She wrote: Note to self P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay

Sonali Bendre underwent treatment for high-grade cancer that got metastasised. After spending some months in NYC, the actress came back to Mumbai last year. She kept her fans posted about each and every phase of her journey while battling the disease.

The aim of World Cancer Day is to majorly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020. The day is marked so that any misinformation or stigma related to the disease is reduced.