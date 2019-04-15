close

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry want a 'small, intimate' wedding

Singer Katy Perry, who had an extravagant wedding ceremony in India in 2010 with now ex-husband Russell Brand, is working towards having a "smaller and intimate" wedding with current beau and actor Orlando Bloom.

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry, who had an extravagant wedding ceremony in India in 2010 with now ex-husband Russell Brand, is working towards having a "smaller and intimate" wedding with current beau and actor Orlando Bloom.

They are excited about planning their nuptials.

"They are the happiest couple. Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding," a source told People magazine of Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34.

"They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate," the source said, adding: "They look forward to starting a family together as well."

For now, the pair have been enjoying Coachella festival, where they went around holding hands.

The pop star wore a black crop top with a pair of flame-print pants and a black jacket, while the actor was dressed in a bright yellow hoodie with a pair of matching shorts.

Bloom and Perry became engaged on Valentine`s Day of this year, announcing the happy news on Instagram.

Bloom was earlier married to model Miranda Kerr, 35, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed.

Bloom and Kerr share 8-year-old son Flynn.

