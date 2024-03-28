Advertisement
JEETANDRA KUMAR

'Our Emotional Connection Was Often Limited To Stars Like Shah Rukh Khan,' Says TVF Star Jeetendra Kumar

Jeetendra Kumar aka Jeetu talks about what makes TVF better than Bollywood on Raj Shamani’s podcast! 

Mar 28, 2024
'Our Emotional Connection Was Often Limited To Stars Like Shah Rukh Khan,' Says TVF Star Jeetendra Kumar Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TVF (The Viral Fever) is indeed one of the most loved content creators who has delivered shows that connect to the masses. They are the content creators of this generation who understand the taste of the youth at the best and this is indeed because of the team they have. Today, TVF is leading the way in the content industry and the biggest reason is their story and the art of writing. 

Recently, on a podcast with a YouTuber, Raj Shamani, actor Jitendra Kumar also known as Jeetu Bhaiya, was seen speaking about why TVF is better than Bollywood. He said, "When all (TVF) started, the entertainment landscape was lacking in fundamentals. Much of the content operated on a surface level, with only a few exceptions. By basics, I mean the essence of storytelling was absent. Writing didn't engage people; it felt disjointed and strange."

He further added, "Our emotional connection was often limited to a handful of stars like Shah Rukh Khan. If he shed a tear on screen or faced a challenge, we'd feel it too. But beyond that, the storytelling basics were largely absent."

"Then, there came TVF who decided to go back to basics. They focused on connecting with people, and that became a major driving force behind their work." he adds. 

TVF is ruling IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows with a maximum of their shows. They have 7 shows in the list which is way more than any other content producer from the nation. TVF has an interesting show lined up for its release in 2024. Excitingly, the audience will also get to see the next seasons of the most loved shows, Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak. 

