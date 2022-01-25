Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Prabha Atre and 31 others to be conferred from Arts world

New Delhi: Renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was on Tuesday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour. Veteran actor Victor Banerjee, known for films such as Satyajit Ray classic "Ghare Baire" and David Lean's epic "A Passage of India", as well as Madhur Jaffrey, actor and culinary expert, received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of the country.

The names from Indian arts field who have been chosen for Padma Awards also include Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous) and classical musician Rashid Khan, who will be felicitated with Padma Bhushan. Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for directing television epic "Chanakya", and veteran actor Sowcar Janaki have been conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

Dr Prabha Atre

Atre, 89, belongs to the Kirana Gharana, which is among the most renowned lineages of classical music in the country, among its doyens being Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi. She was honoured with Padma Shri in 1990 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1991. She received Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Speaking to reporters, Atre said, "I am extremely happy for this recognition. I consider it as the blessings of my family members, friends and audience who supported me in my journey." "There was no tradition of classical music or any kind of singing in my home, but I got into it. Looks like it was some divine message. I chose a unique path in my field and the audience appreciated it and continued supporting me," she added.

Victor Banerjee

Banerjee, 75, is known for his work with directors such as James Ivory, David Lean, Jerry London, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Shyam Benegal. He won the National Film Award for best supporting actor for Ray's 1984 classic "Ghare Baire". His film credits also include movies like "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Kalyug", "Hullabaloo Over Georgie and Bonnie's Pictures", "Protidan" and "Joggers' Park".

Jaffrey is a renowned figure in the field of culinary arts. The 88-year-old veteran is recognised for bringing Indian cuisine to the western hemisphere with her debut cookbook "An Invitation to Indian Cooking". She is also known as an actor, having acted in James Ivory and Ismail Merchant's multiple movies, including "Shakespeare Wallah", for which she won the Silver Bear for Best Actress award at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1965.

Her other screen credits include "The Guru", "Autobiography of a Princess", "Heat and Dust" and "The Perfect Murder".

Gurmeet Bawa

Bawa, the renowned Punjabi folk singer, was best known for her long 'hek' (opening of a song while singing to create a melodious voice with an unbreakable wave) for about 45 seconds. The musician, wife of Punjabi folk singer Kirpal Bawa, passed away at the age of 77 in November 2021 after a prolonged illness. She came to limelight when she started performing on Doordarshan. She was the first Punjabi female singer to appear on the national TV.

Rashid Khan

Khan, an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani music tradition, belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana. He is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. The 53-year-old musician was previously awarded the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006.

Sonu Nigam

Nigam, who made his singing debut in 1992 with the song "O Aasman Wale" from the film "Aaja Meri Jaan", is regarded as one of the most versatile voices in the Indian film industry. In his three decade-long career in films, the 48-year-old singer has tracks including "Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka", "Ye Dil Deewana", "Kal Ho Na Ho", "Saathiya", "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin", to his credit.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Dwivedi, 62, is best known for directing the 1991 epic TV series "Chanakya", in which he also played the titular political strategist. He also directed Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Partition drama "Pinjar", which had bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

He most recently helmed the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj", which is expected to be released in theatres countrywide in 2022.

Sankaramanchi Janaki or Sowcar Janaki is a veteran figure in South cinema. The 90-year-old actor has featured in over 450 films, predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Besides Nigam, Dwivedi and Janaki, the list for Padma Shri awardees also include renowned Kathak duo Nalini and Kamalini Asthana, folk singer Madhuri Barthwal, shehnai player S Ballesh Bhajantri, Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Marathi singer Sulochana Chavan, Lourembam Bino Devi, Odia singer Shyamamani Devi, Arjun Singh Dhurve, Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (posthumous), Gamaka exponent H R Keshavamurthy, sitarist Shivnath Mishra.

Folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah, Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan, Tsering Namgyal, carnatic musician AKC Natarajan, Ram Sahay Panday, Sheesh Ram, Ramachandraiah, Padmaja Reddy, Ram Dayal Sharma, Kaajee Singh, Konsam Ibomcha Singh, Ajita Srivastava, Lalita Vakil and Durga Bai Vyam have also been bestowed with Padma Shri.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one. The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

The Padma awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.