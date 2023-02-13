topStoriesenglish2572988
LALITA LAJMI

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who Played Cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', Passes Away

A self-taught artist, Lalita appeared played a cameo in the Aamir Khan-starrer 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par', in which the superstar played an arts teacher.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
  • The Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation took to social media to share the news of the sad demise of Lajmi.

New Delhi: Noted artist Lalita Lajmi, the sister of Indian auteur late Guru Dutt, passed away at the age of 90.

The Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation took to social media to share the news of the sad demise of Lajmi.

Sharing an old picture of Lalita and her creation, it wrote in the caption, "We are deeply saddened by the news of artist Lalitha Lajmi's passing away. Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, as seen here in her artwork, 'Dance of Life and Death'."

Lajmi's earlier works drew inspirations from her personal life and observations, while her later works reflected the hidden tension between man and woman.

Her works were also influenced by Indian films such as those made by her brother Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor.

