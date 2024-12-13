Pallavi Joshi Shelters 50 Stray Dogs On The Delhi Files Sets - See Pics

New Delhi: Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi is currently on The Delhi Files. Recently, in a heartwarming gesture, she sheltered stray dogs on the film's set, ensuring that over 50 stray dogs living on the land used for the film’s massive set are well taken care of.

The film, set for a 2025 release, is being shot on an impressive set built in Mumbai’s Madh Island. Over 7 acres of land have been transformed to resemble the city of Kolkata, where much of the film's storyline unfolds. This grand scale of production includes intricate street setups and bustling urban scenes, but what makes this project truly stand out is Joshi’s attention to the well-being of the stray dogs that had called the location their home.

Rather than displacing the dogs, Joshi took proactive measures to provide for them, ensuring that food and water were available to the 50 strays every day. The film’s crew and staff were also encouraged to help care for the animals, making it a collective effort.

The Delhi Files, which delves into significant political events in India’s capital, promises to be a gripping drama. With its powerful storyline, strong performances, and thoughtful production values, the film is already generating considerable buzz.

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will be released worldwide on August 15, 2025.