trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661693
NewsLifestylePeople
PALOMA DHILLON

Paloma Dhillon Set to Shine In These Mesmerising Ensembles In Dono

Actress Paloma Dhillon, who is making her debut with the upcoming film 'Dono', will be seen donning some captivating looks in the film, which is set for release on October 5, 2023. 

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 01:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paloma Dhillon Set to Shine In These Mesmerising Ensembles In Dono

New Delhi: Excitement is building as Paloma Dhillon gears up for her big-screen debut in Rajshri's film 'Dono,' a simple love story releasing on October 5. The movie's trailer has already given us a sneak peek at four exquisite lehengas that Paloma dons with elegance and grace as takes on the role of her character Meghna. As we eagerly await her on-screen presence, let's delve into these captivating looks and anticipate the magic she'll bring to the silver screen. 

Paloma showcases her versatility in a contemporary ensemble featuring a cape, a stylish top, and a flowing skirt. This look is a testament to her modern sensibilities while maintaining a connection to her Indian roots. It's simplicity at its best, with a touch of sophistication.


Draped in a stunning blue lehenga, Paloma effortlessly exudes beauty and grace. The ensemble is taken to the next level by her choice of statement jewelry – a pair of striking earrings and an eye-catching ring.

In a pink suit with minimal makeup, Paloma showcases that sometimes less is more. The subtle pink hue and understated elegance highlight her natural beauty. It's a refreshing departure from heavy ensembles, emphasizing her unique style and the role of her on-screen character. 

Paloma radiates grace in a pristine white lehenga paired with a sheer net top. The outfit's ethereal quality is elevated with intricate embroidery, and the look is perfectly accessorized with oversized jhumkas and a matching headband. This ensemble is a testament to her timeless elegance and style.

Mark your calendars and prep yourself as Paloma is all set to shine her new avatar, we already loving the glimpse!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train