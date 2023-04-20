Pamela Chopra, Wife Of Yash Chopra Passes Away At 85

New Delhi: Late Bollywood director Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday at the age of 85. Pamela Chopra was a known Indian playback singer, was also a film writer and producer in her own rights.

As per sources, Pamela had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for two weeks. Reports claim that she was put on ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The family or Yash Raj Films are yet to share a statement on her demise.

Pamela Chopra was last seen in the YRF documentary 'The Romantics' where she spoke about her husband Yash Chopra and his journey. Pam married Yash Chopra in 1970 in a traditional ceremony. It was an arranged marriage. They have two sons together, Aditya and Uday Chopra.

In a recent interview with PTI, Rani Mukerji, wife of Aditya Chopra said that it was Pamela Chopra's influence that led Yash Chopra to write beautiful parts for women. "I truly believe it had to do a lot with Pam Aunty’s (Pamela Chopra) influence in his life that drove him to write such beautiful parts for women. I have always been in awe of how he presented his heroines on screen, and secretly always wished to be the quintessential ‘Yash Chopra heroine’," she said.