Paps wait for Taimur Ali Khan, but spot Saif Ali Khan with Elvis—See Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous baby Taimur Ali Khan is the internet sensation whose pictures everyone wants to see and never really miss out any latest ones. The shutterbugs have literally documented his growing up years frame-by-frame. And why not? Well, we really need our daily dose of Taimur, after all. His photos go viral in split seconds creating a buzz around.

Recently, while the paps were waiting to click Taimur, instead they spotted Saif Ali Khan coming out from his plush apartments. But this time he had a furry company. The talented star was seen holding the pet dog Elvis. Saifu has had the pet for five years now. And soon Tai Tai also came out walking merrily with his bodyguard and world-famous nanny Savitri. Check out the clicks here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Tim wore smart casuals for his day out. He was seen wearing an electric blue tee with 'London' written on it with grey shorts. Also, we love his turquoise shoes. Do not miss the cutesy red tiffin bag with the bodyguard.

A day before, Tai Tai was seen enjoying his car ride with daddy Saifu and mommy Bebo. He wore a blue African Dashiki print shirt with neon glares.