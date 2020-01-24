Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra, why you do this? While we are stuck here, Parineeti is having the time of her life in Maldives. She also teased her Instafam to lovely pictures of herself making us go green with envy.

One post of Parineeti's features her sitting on a hammock the middle of the deep-blue ocean while another is a picture of her just casually chilling.

"Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection," the 31-year-old captioned one of the pictures.

Take a look:

Aren't the pictures just breathtaking?

This is Parineeti's second vacation in less than a month. Late in December, she took off to the valleys of Austria and made us jealous by sharing these dreamy pictures.

On the work front, Parineeti, who was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. In her next film, she will next be seen portraying the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal in the biographical drama 'Saina'. She also has Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train' in her kitty. It is a thriller which narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.