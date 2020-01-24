हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics

Parineeti Chopra is having the time of her life in Maldives. She also teased her Instafam to lovely pictures of herself making us go green with envy.  

Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@parineetichopra

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra, why you do this? While we are stuck here, Parineeti is having the time of her life in Maldives. She also teased her Instafam to lovely pictures of herself making us go green with envy. 

One post of Parineeti's features her sitting on a hammock the middle of the deep-blue ocean while another is a picture of her just casually chilling. 

"Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection," the 31-year-old captioned one of the pictures. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!! 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Aren't the pictures just breathtaking?

This is Parineeti's second vacation in less than a month. Late in December, she took off to the valleys of Austria and made us jealous by sharing these dreamy pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash ji songs in my head. Same no?  #YRFGirlForever

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Light the fire within” - or something cheesy like that. 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

On the work front, Parineeti, who was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. In her next film, she will next be seen portraying the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal in the biographical drama 'Saina'. She also has Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train' in her kitty. It is a thriller which narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.  

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraParineeti Chopra picsparineeti chopra maldives vacation
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif and rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal spotted together again - Pics here

Must Watch

PT20M23S

DNA analysis of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 'Great Escape'