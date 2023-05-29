Parineeti Chopra's Brother Shares Heartwarming 'Family' Pics From Her Engagement; Actress Reacts

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's engagement pictures are making all the right noises. From the statement pictures featuring the much-in-love couple to candid moments, the album screams love. The latest set of pictures shared by the actress' brother Shivang Chopra gives a glimpse of the bride and groom's parents. Taking to his Instagram account, Shivang shared photos of their parents, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra along with those of Raghav Chadha.

In a heartwarming moment, the first picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping the tears off their father's face. The second one shows Parineeti's mother dancing with Shivang at the engagement. The following slides feature Raghav's parents. "The parents. The family," his caption read.

Check it out:

Parineeti Chopra reacted to the pictures with a hilarious remark. She said, "Only problem in these photos is you." She also reshared the pictures on her IG stories.

The engagement was all about family, close friends, and a grand celebration, and the pictures are proof of that. Both Parineeti and Raghav announced their engagement with a few adorable and mushy pictures, that exude nothing but love!

Later, they also issued a statement to announce the development and further thanked their friends, fans, and the media for their support and wishes. Since then, several pictures have time and again surfaced on the internet.

Speaking about the engagement, it was held in an intimate manner with the presence of close friends and family members. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas also flew down to attend the engagement.

The wedding date is not out yet.