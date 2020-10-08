Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha's defamation suit: Not apologising to anyone, sorry not sorry

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh has said that she will not apologise to Richa Chadha over the latter's defamation suit against her. In a series of tweets, Payal said, "I have nothing to do with Ms Chadha. We as women have got to stand with each other, shoulder to shoulder. I don't want any unintentional harassment to her or me on this matter. My fight for justice is against only Mr Kashyap & I want to focus solely on that right now. Let's make the world see his true face."

"I am not apologising to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what Anurag Kashyap told me. #SorryNotSorry," she added.

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court asked Payal Ghosh whether she wished to withdraw her statement against Richa Chadha. A single-judge bench of Justice AK Menon asked Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute if his client wished to withdraw her statements against Richa Chadha. He was asked to take instructions from the actress on the matter.

Later, media reports said that Payal has accepted to apologise to Richa Chadha. The 'Fukrey' star also shared tweets suggesting that Payal is "ready to issue and apology and withdraw her statement against Richa". However, her latest tweets appear to tell a different story now.

Richa, who continuously shared the court proceedings, also posted Payal's tweet as an "update" in the case:

During an interview to a news channel a few weeks ago, Payal took Richa's name in connection with her charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Richa filed a case before Bombay High Court for Rs 1.10 crore against Payal for "tarnishing her reputation" and subjecting her to "immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunity and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony".