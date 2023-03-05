topStoriesenglish2580193
NewsLifestylePeople
KIARA ADVANI

PDA Alert! Sidharth Malhotra Flirts With Wife Kiara Advani In The Most Adorable Way, Fans Are Awestruck

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai.
  • The newlyweds of the B-town are indulging in some PDA (Public display of affection) like any other newly-married couple.

Trending Photos

PDA Alert! Sidharth Malhotra Flirts With Wife Kiara Advani In The Most Adorable Way, Fans Are Awestruck

New Delhi: The newlyweds of the B-town are indulging in some PDA (Public display of affection) like any other newly-married couple. Kiara Advani shared some gorgeous pictures of herself before her performance at the opening ceremony of the Women`s Premier League (WPL) inaugural season at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The `Jug Jug Jeeyo` actor was dressed in a hot pink bodycon dress for the occasion. She accentuated her look with some glittery eye makeup. Kiara captioned her post, "Tonight I`m feeling pink." Taking a cue from her words, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "colour me pink." This playing of words between the husband and wife caught the attention of the netizens and they were impressed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara performed to the tunes of hit songs like `Kya Baat Hai`, `Bijli`, `Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag` at the Women`s Premier League opening ceremony.

After a hush-hush dating phase, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. 

The duo took the home trophy for outstanding performance in their films. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in `Shershaah`, `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`, Jug Jugg Jeeyo` and `Govinda Naam Mera`, Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in `Shershaah`.During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shoutout to her husband Sidharth. 

Soon after Kiara finished her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug.

Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award."Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said. 

Live Tv

Kiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraKiara SidharthKiara WPL PerformanceKiara in Pink

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory