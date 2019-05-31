close

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's Instagram account a clean slate yet again

The 'Saturday Night Live' star had first wiped his account in December after he posted a note that led fans to think he was suicidal.

Pete Davidson&#039;s Instagram account a clean slate yet again
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Washington: Zero posts and Zero following. Pete Davidson has once again wiped his Instagram clean. The American comedian on Thursday deleted all his posts and unfollowed everyone, including his ex Kate Beckinsale. He has also erased his bio. 

The 'Saturday Night Live' star had first wiped his account in December after he posted a note that led fans to think he was suicidal. After a short social media sabbatical, he returned in April to announce his comedy tour with John Mulaney. 

According to Page Six, the 25-year-old had hired filmmaker and photographer Marcus Russell Price to run his account for him. The erasure comes almost a month after he and Kate Beckinsale called it quits after dating for a few months, US Weekly reported.

The comedian sparked rumours of a possible romance in January after he was spotted flirting with the 45-year-old Hollywood star at multiple Golden Globe after-parties. The two confirmed their relationship by holding hands during a night-out at Lago Bar in Los Angeles. They started dating a few months after Davidson and singer Ariana Grande called off their brief engagement. 

 

Tags:
Pete DavidsonPete Davidson InstagramHollywoodSaturday Night Live
