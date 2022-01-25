Peter Dinklage criticises 'Snow White' remake due to dwarf representation

New Delhi: Actor Peter Dinklage is not very thrilled about the `Snow White` remake due to the fairytale`s "f--ing backwards" depiction of dwarfs.

As per Variety, Marb Webb`s live-action reimagining of `Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs` is coming soon, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen.

Peter Dinklage guested on Marc Maron`s `WTF` podcast this week and talked about the existing hypocrisy.

"There`s a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage said.

"Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you`re still telling the story of `Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.` Take a step back and look at what you`re doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Dinklage continued, "You`re progressive in one way but then you`re still making that f--ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I`m not loud enough. I don`t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I`m just like, what are you doing?"

Disney has not yet announced its plans for the dwarfs in its `Snow White` remake.

Dinklage noted that he would be excited if one were to retell the fairytale with "an f--ed up, cool or progressive spin on it," but he remains baffled over just re-telling the traditional `Snow White` story in live-action form.

Disney`s live-action `Snow White` will begin production this year. The studio has not yet announced a release date.