PICS: Disha Patani breaks internet in super HOT silver, shimmery dress, fans go bezerk!

New Delhi: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has once again broken the internet with her jaw-dropping photoshoot but this one is special! Why? Because Disha was the makeup artist and hairstylist behind her glam look.

Disha ditched her makeup artist and hairstylist and tried her own hand at styling herself. Needless to say, she did a wonderful job.

She went for a dramatic eyelash look but subtle eyeshadow combined with glossy lips and highlighted cheeks. Disha looked elegant and stunning in equal parts and floored her fans as she donned a short shimmery dress. It was flamboyant and simple at the same time and Disha carried it off spectacularly.

Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

She recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film by Dharma Productions titled 'Yodha' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villian Returns', alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s 'KTina'.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, but both like to keep their relationship status under wraps. They have been spotted together on birthdays, vacations and parties but refuse to talk about dating each other in public.