हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

PICS: Disha Patani breaks internet in super HOT silver, shimmery dress, fans go bezerk!

Actress Disha Patani follows her fitness regime religiously and often shares her hardcore gym videos on Instagram.

PICS: Disha Patani breaks internet in super HOT silver, shimmery dress, fans go bezerk!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has once again broken the internet with her jaw-dropping photoshoot but this one is special! Why? Because Disha was the makeup artist and hairstylist behind her glam look. 

Disha ditched her makeup artist and hairstylist and tried her own hand at styling herself. Needless to say, she did a wonderful job.  

She went for a dramatic eyelash look but subtle eyeshadow combined with glossy lips and highlighted cheeks. Disha looked elegant and stunning in equal parts and floored her fans as she donned a short shimmery dress. It was flamboyant and simple at the same time and Disha carried it off spectacularly.

Take a look at her post:

 

On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. 

She recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film by Dharma Productions titled 'Yodha' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villian Returns', alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor. 

Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s 'KTina'.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, but both like to keep their relationship status under wraps. They have been spotted together on birthdays, vacations and parties but refuse to talk about dating each other in public. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani Instagram
Next
Story

Trending: Neetu Kapoor shakes a leg with Nora Fatehi on 'Pyar Do Pyar Lo' song, watch video

Must Watch

PT16M

Political Crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan sends two names for caretaker PM