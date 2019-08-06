Pics from Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's honeymoon in Mauritius: Sugar, spice and everything nice

New Delhi: Bengali actress-MP Nusrat Jahan is having the best time of her life in Mauritius with husband Nikhil Jain. The couple is currently in Mauritius for their honeymoon and the pictures are so, so dreamy.

Both Nusrat and Nikhil have shared glimpses from their special vacation on their respective Instagram accounts and have the best things to say about each other.

"The sun shines best on you!" read a caption of Nikhil's post, which features sun-kissed pictures the couple striking an adorable post.

Meanwhile, Nusrat captioned one of her posts as, "That feel good vibe.."

Go through the pages of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's honeymoon-special album here:

Nusrat and Nikhil, a businessman, married in Turkey's Bodrum in a two-part wedding ceremony in June. The wedding was an extremely private affair with only families and close friends in attendance.

Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, who is one of Nusrat's friends from the industry, also attended the ceremony.

The couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Kolkata later.