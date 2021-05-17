हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Please don't neglect your health, food, sleep or water intake: Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty urged fans to be gentle with themselves and prioritize their needs before other tending to others. 

Please don&#039;t neglect your health, food, sleep or water intake: Shilpa Shetty
File photo

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Monday to remind netizens that they need to be gentle towards themselves at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be able to stay united and help each other, we need to be gentle with ourselves. Prioritise what needs and deserves your attention before everything else. Please don't neglect your health, your food, your sleep, or even your water intake," the actress tweeted.

"When you feel everything around you is overwhelming; straighten your back, release your tongue hitting the roof of your mouth, and loosen your shoulders. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. You can ensure everyone around you is okay only when you are okay. #MondayMotivation," she further wrote.

The actress is gearing up to return to the screen after over a decade. She will be seen in the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2" soon. Her last release in Bollywood was "Apne", in June 2007.

