Shilpa Shetty and Varun Dhawan dedicate ‘Lad Lenge’ song to COVID frontline workers, urge fans for their contribution

New Delhi: A host of Bollywood celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Varun Dhawan among others stepped forward to help the nation in this time of crisis.

Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra too has joined the bandwagon and is helping those in need. Now, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress along with Varun Dhawan have joined hands to pay their tributes to the COVID frontline workers in a unique way.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and dropped a reel featuring Harsh Upadhyay’s composition ‘Lad Lenge.’

Dedicating the beautiful composition to the COVID frontline workers, she wrote, “This is for our frontline workers who are the true champions and need all our love & support. Let’s sweat it out for our heroes who don their PPE kits and fight even with dehydration every day! Through @fastandup_india’s Heal-Pray-Love initiative, ‘#HealWithReels’; I pledge to sweat for a cause... to sweat with a prayer for our nation, to heal ‘Fast’ and be ‘Up’ on their feet again with more vigour. You can make a difference too! Make a reel using this song and tag me along with @fastandup_india and #HealWithReels, we will donate Fast&Up Reload Electrolytes to our frontline workers.

@varundvn Let’s do this!

#SwasthRahoMastRaho #staysafe #maskup #frontlinewarriors #HealPrayLove #UnitedBySweat #HealWithFastandUp.”

After releasing her reel, the fitness enthusiast, nominated Varun Dhawan to share his version of the song and also encouraged her fans to share their reels as with every reel, they will be donating an instant electrolytes to the frontline workers.

Recently, Shilpa shared a post on Instagram and spoke about feeling overwhelmed in the times of COVID-19 and prioritising self-care in these testing times.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently a judge in the dance reality TV show - Super Dancer Chapter 4.