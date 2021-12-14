PM Modi, Captain Amarinder Singh congratulate Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant.The PM took to his Twitter handle and shared, "Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Earlier today, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also congratulated Harnaaz on her win and said "she makes the nation proud."

"Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as Miss Universe 2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!" he wrote on Twitter.



Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta! pic.twitter.com/RH8CWNKbdT — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 13, 2021

The last Indian to win this title was Lara Dutta who brought home the crown in the year 2000.

Harnaaz, 21, defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.She will also star in Punjabi films like `Yaara Diyan Poo Baran` and `Bai Ji Kuttange`.